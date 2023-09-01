Advertise
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival

Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New additions are being made to the National Peanut Festival for 2023. Among those additions: fabulous entertainers, a facelift, and an app to keep people in step with the happenings.

Something new, Fiesta Sunday honors the rising number of Latinos who enjoy the festival. NPF Executive Director Tony Ellison says he wants them to know they are welcomed in the community.

“We have a lot of Hispanics in our community. They are a vital workforce in our community. And we are going to have a Latin band coming from Atlanta, an eleven-piece band,” Ellison said.

Turning to the music stage, this year’s festival includes a lineup of country stars like Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, and Ernest.

Other new events for this year include scavenger hunts for children, and the first ever Taste of the Festival, an interactive competition to find out whose food is at the top of the list at NPF.

The winning categories food vendors compete in are best new, savory, or sweet.

“You put up one item that you want people to judge for the festival’s first three days. And as they come through, they will have a QR code. You will be able to use our app and vote for whichever person,” Ellison said.

NPF will now have two food areas to help ease line waiting, and give more time for folks to indulge in the food. There will be twenty-eight total food vendors this year.

Old favorites also make their return, including the demolition derby, the Miss NPF and Little Miss NPF pageants, the midway, and of course a welcoming event for those who may enjoy the festival the most.

“Special Citizens Day though, that puts a place in your heart. Only a certain number of people can touch you in a way you can’t explain,” Ellison said.

Saturday, November 11th, veterans will have their special day at the festival to honor their service.

“Keep your fingers crossed. We are working with Fort Novosel to have a flyover for our parade, I think that’s going to happen,” Ellison said.

Discounted tickets go on sale from September 1 through 11. The festival begins November 3.

