Starting QB named for Alabama season opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has announced Jalen Milroe as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season opener against Middle Tennessee, according to ESPN.

Milroe is a redshirt sophomore who has been vying for the starting position during the preseason along with Tyler Buchner, a Notre Dame transfer, Ty Simpson, a redshirt freshman, and Dylan Lonergan, a true freshman.

We’re told Milroe is not completely locked in as the starter for the entire season, which has also been said by head coach Nick Saban regarding any starting spot. Saban told ESPN this summer that he wasn’t in a rush to name a starter and wanted to see how the preseason played out before making a decision.

Alabama will take on Middle Tennessee on Saturday, September 2 at 6:30 CT on the SEC Network.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.