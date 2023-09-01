Today will be wet, then there’s improvement for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The long holiday weekend will start on a wet note today before gradual improvement occurs Saturday into Sunday. Then it’s smooth sailing for the first full week of September next week plenty of sun and dry conditions.

Rain and storms are likely on and off today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will be mainly cloudy with plenty of rain and storm action on radar throughout the day. There will be breaks, and some will be wetter than others, but it will not rain on you all day long. The highest coverage will be this afternoon and evening. Highs will stay down int the mid-80s as a result of the rain and cloudiness.

If you’re heading to a high school football game in Central Alabama this evening it will be imperative to take the rain gear with ya! Some showers and storms remain possible tonight into tomorrow morning as an area of low pressure slowly moves westward away from Alabama.

Rain and storms are likely today into tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

The second half of Saturday should be dry for most everyone despite clouds holding tough. The clouds will keep highs in the mid-80s with some of the cooler spots only reaching the lower 80s.

More improvement arrives Sunday with only a slim chance of a shower or storm in West Alabama. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with highs a touch warmer in the upper 80s. Low 90s return for Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds once again.

The humidity comes down Sunday into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Lower and middle 90s continue for the remainder of next week with a good deal of sunshine each day. There is no chance of rain or storm activity next week as we see it right now.

A large reason for the lack of rain will be lower humidity this weekend and throughout next week. That will keep things feeling tolerable even with highs returning to the 90s. The lower humidity will also allow overnight lows to fall into the upper 60s and far lower 70s most nights!

Today is wet, Saturday is drier and Sunday should be entirely dry. (WSFA 12 News)

