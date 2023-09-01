Troy football kicks off its season Saturday at home

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The defending Sun Belt Conference champs are all set to get the 2023-24 season going this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

The Trojans will battle it out on the gridiron with Stephen F. Austin University, an NCAA Division I Football Subdivision team that is a member of the United Athletic Conference.

The Trojans, led by head coach Jon Sumrall, are going to be looking to start this season with the same momentum they finished last year with. The Trojans closed out the season on an 11-game winning streak capped off with an 18-12 victory over UTSA in the Cure Bowl. This winning streak is second only to National Champion Georgia entering the season.

“A lot of hard work goes into playing 12 regular season opportunities, and our guys have put in a ton of work dating back to January,” said Coach Sumrall. “We’re very excited to open up at home against a quality opponent in Stephen F. Austin, who has established a winning tradition.”

The home opener has also been declared DeMarcus Ware Day. The Trojan alum was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware became the first Troy player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just the 16th from an Alabama high school or college, and the first who played in the Sun Belt Conference.

D-Ware jerseys will be on sale via the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, and DeMarcus will be honored throughout the game as Troy Athletics highlights his playing career at Troy and in the NFL in celebration of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and if you can’t attend, you can watch it live on ESPN+.

