Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy football kicks off its season Saturday at home

Watson Gunnar
Watson Gunnar(Mark P Drisocll | Troy University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The defending Sun Belt Conference champs are all set to get the 2023-24 season going this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

The Trojans will battle it out on the gridiron with Stephen F. Austin University, an NCAA Division I Football Subdivision team that is a member of the United Athletic Conference.

The Trojans, led by head coach Jon Sumrall, are going to be looking to start this season with the same momentum they finished last year with. The Trojans closed out the season on an 11-game winning streak capped off with an 18-12 victory over UTSA in the Cure Bowl. This winning streak is second only to National Champion Georgia entering the season.

“A lot of hard work goes into playing 12 regular season opportunities, and our guys have put in a ton of work dating back to January,” said Coach Sumrall. “We’re very excited to open up at home against a quality opponent in Stephen F. Austin, who has established a winning tradition.”

The home opener has also been declared DeMarcus Ware Day. The Trojan alum was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware became the first Troy player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just the 16th from an Alabama high school or college, and the first who played in the Sun Belt Conference.

D-Ware jerseys will be on sale via the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, and DeMarcus will be honored throughout the game as Troy Athletics highlights his playing career at Troy and in the NFL in celebration of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and if you can’t attend, you can watch it live on ESPN+.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two Montgomery teens charged with reckless murder
Chrystal Kari Marie Frost is charged with multiple counts of teacher sex charges involving...
Former Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher accused of sex with students
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Irvin Garcia Messino, 34, is 5′4 ft and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He goes by the nickname...
Suspect identified, sought in Aug. 19 Montgomery homicide
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case

Latest News

FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end...
No. 4 Alabama keeps starting QB under wraps as the opener against Middle Tennessee arrives
Gov. Kay Ivey announces College Colors Day in Alabama, as seen in this 2022 file photo
Friday is College Colors Day 2023 in Alabama!
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee football kicks off with the Boeing Red Tails Classic