The weather outlook for September is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unofficial end of summer is this weekend with the big Labor Day holiday weekend getting underway today. It’s also the first day of September, which means it’s time to look ahead to a new monthly outlook!

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues a temperature and precipitation outlook for each month, and this time it’s for September.

Alabama is forecast to have near-normal rainfall in September. (WSFA 12 News)

The outlook was first issued back on August 17th, with an update to the outlook issued on August 31st. That updated outlook is projecting above normal temperatures and typical rain chances for Alabama.

The temperature outlook is more telling than the precipitation outlook. That’s because temperatures are more predictable given the expected patterns we’ll see throughout the September.

Total rainfall in September, on average, is just over 3.5". (WSFA 12 News)

The precipitation forecast is more difficult to pin down. Unless there’s a tropical system that impacts Alabama, I’d look for typical rain and storm chances throughout the month.

With September being the 2nd-driest month, on average, in Montgomery that means plenty of dry days are likely. October is the driest month of the year!

The average high slips below 90 degrees in September. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures in September fall from the lower 90s to start, down into the mid-80s by the end of the month. Overnight lows fall from near 70 to start, down into the lower 60s by late in the month.

September features one of the bigger drop-offs in average temperatures as the days get shorter and shorter. But as we all know, September can and oftentimes does feature big-time heat as well.

And there does appear to be some heat ahead starting on Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the 90s -- perhaps a few upper 90s -- every day starting Monday. Given the outlook from the CPC it’s likely additional hot days are forthcoming as September progresses!

