WSFA to air a full slate of college football Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA will have some programming changes that include Notre Dame and BIG Ten football this Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, WSFA will air the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State football game at 2:30 p.m. In addition, we will be carrying the pregame show at 2 p.m.

Following the Notre Dame game, WSFA will air the BIG 10 Countdown show at 6 p.m. Due to this, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast on Saturday. Following the BIG 10 Countdown show at 6:30 p.m., the West Virginia vs. Penn State game will be on air.

WSFA News at 10 will air at the conclusion of the West Virginia vs. Penn State game.

There will be no change to the 9 p.m. newscast on Saturdays. Viewers can still watch that on Bounce TV (channel 12.2) as usual.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.