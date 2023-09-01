Advertise
WSFA to air a full slate of college football Saturday

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl...
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA will have some programming changes that include Notre Dame and BIG Ten football this Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, WSFA will air the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State football game at 2:30 p.m. In addition, we will be carrying the pregame show at 2 p.m.

Following the Notre Dame game, WSFA will air the BIG 10 Countdown show at 6 p.m. Due to this, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast on Saturday. Following the BIG 10 Countdown show at 6:30 p.m., the West Virginia vs. Penn State game will be on air.

WSFA News at 10 will air at the conclusion of the West Virginia vs. Penn State game.

There will be no change to the 9 p.m. newscast on Saturdays. Viewers can still watch that on Bounce TV (channel 12.2) as usual.

