1 killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery County has left one man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5:53 p.m. on East Old Hayneville Road, about 12 miles south of Montgomery city limits.

74-year-old Everett Knight Cole, of Montgomery, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in struck another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old.

Officials say Cole was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old was also not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

