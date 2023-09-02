Big highlights from week 2 of Friday Night Football Fever

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Week 2 of Friday Night Football Fever is in the books. Here are some of the highlights.

It was a top 10 matchup in Covington County as Andalusia hosted Anniston. In the fourth quarter, Auburn commit J’Marion Burnette bulldozed into the endzone to make it 39-0. The Bulldogs poured it on against Anniston, winning 39-0.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Alabama Christian Academy had its first game of the season. The Montgomery Catholic Knights hosted the Eagles. ACA scored first in this game, but the Knights answered to make it 7-0. Catholic went on to win the game 49-12.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Montgomery Academy was on the road visiting Trinity. The Wildcats quarterback Walker McClinton found multiple targets in this game in Winston Phillips, Xavier Boswell and Ross Sanders. Trinity won 34-7 and is 2-0 on the season.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

There was a rivalry in Dallas County as Southside-Selma visited Selma. It was a defensive battle until the second quarter. Marquarius Reese found wide receiver Derrick Smith as he broke multiple tackles and scored a 65-yard touchdown for the Panthers. Southside won 22-8.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Georgiana and McKenzie are about 10 minutes from one another, and they battled it out on the gridiron Friday night. The Panthers ended up putting 54 points on the board and went on to win 54-14.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

At Red Level, the Tigers hosted the Florala Wildcats. Florala quarterback Rayshon Coleman took the opening kickoff to the house to start the game. Coleman then threw a 50-plus yard touchdown to Elijah McMeans. McMeans also rushed for a 50-plus yard touchdown. Wildcats wob big 48-13.

Watch week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.