First Alert: Limited rain chances & seasonal temperatures through Labor Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have blanketed the area during our Saturday, with a few locations seeing peeks of sunshine. High temperatures have warmed to the middle to lower 80s area wide with a bit of an easterly breeze.

A pocket of rain here or there will be possible through this afternoon and evening, with the highest chance to see a shower confined to parts of west and southwest Alabama.

Lows tonight will hover in the 60s and 70s under a cloudy sky. Patchy fog will be possible for some areas. Winds will be east around 5 mph with one or two showers possible, most will remain dry.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will remain out of the east around 5 mph. A shower or two is still possible for parts of west and southwest Alabama. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s Sunday night.

Labor Day will again feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures Monday will be seasonal for early September, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will remain out of the east. Like Sunday, Monday will feature the chance for a shower or storm in west and southwest Alabama, a majority of the area will be dry. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

High pressure builds and full sunshine returns starting Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures will be the big story starting Wednesday and remain the big story through next weekend.

Afternoon highs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected mid to late week. The muggy factor is not looking overly excessive late week, meaning the heat index values will not be a major issue.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows through late week will fall into the 60s and 70s each night under partly to mostly clear skies.

As for rain chances, high pressure looks to keep the region dry Tuesday through at least Thursday. There is some indication that rain and storm chances could return by Friday and Saturday. Something we will track closely and update the First Alert forecast as we move through the next 7 days.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.