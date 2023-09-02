Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days

Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER (BOSTON), JOHNATHAN BOOKER, TWITTER/@CM_BATISTA, CNN)
By SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - Two good Samaritans in Massachusetts came to the aid of some feathery friends Friday.

The men saw that several swans were stuck in a spillway in a pond for several days and jumped into action.

The rescue was all caught on camera.

A mother swan and two of her babies are now free after appearing to be trapped in a spillway in Salisbury Pond and Institute Park for several days. One unfortunately died before it could be rescued.

Jonathan Booker was one of the people who took it upon themselves to move the swans and it was not his first time going into the spillway to move a bird.

“Well, last summer there was birds stuck in there. I climbed down with a ladder, and I just thought like, you know, it’s God’s creature. God’s creatures need help too, you know,” Booker said. “So, I don’t know why these birds have been stuck there for five days, but I just thought they needed help and I went down and got it done.”

Thomas Burns was the other man responsible for the operation.

He arrived on the scene to support Booker shortly after hearing about the swans in the news earlier Thursday morning.

“John went back down and I followed him back down into the basin and we scooped the mother and the last baby up and we wheeled them over to this area, where we released them and I came back to look this afternoon and they’re doing quite well,” Burns said.

City manager Eric Batista did announce on social media Wednesday they had plans as early as Thursday to rescue the swans with the support of Massachusetts Divisions of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Burns said it’s frustrating that the city didn’t take further action sooner.

“People calling people and everybody’s pointing fingers, but nobody wants to get the job done. They want to wait for people from Boston to come down,” Burns said. “We live in Worcester. It’s mini-Boston. We should have our own people. They shouldn’t suffer down there with no food, no water and losing a child for six days. It’s unheard of.”

The city said they’re working on creating safety precautions around the pond to better protect local wildlife and they hope to be able to implement those policies soon.

Copyright 2023 SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in...
1 arrested in large dog fighting operation in Autauga County
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2

Latest News

FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks after surveying hurricane’s toll from the sky and ground in Florida
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
Video was released of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante captured on a residential security...
Escaped inmate caught on surveillance camera near Pennsylvania prison
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer