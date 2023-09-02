Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CNN) - A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of Texas.

They were found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas.

Paleontologists believe the tracks are from around 110 million years ago.

They were likely to belong to an Acrocanthosaurus which weighed up to 7 tons and a Sauropodseiden, which weighed around 44 tons.

The retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park said he had never seen this many dinosaur tracks.

Crews said it will take many days, or weeks, for the volunteers to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in...
1 arrested in large dog fighting operation in Autauga County
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
PHOTOS: Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks in Texas state park
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras