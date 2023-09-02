Montgomery County jail undergoing renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Upgrades will soon be coming to the Montgomery County Detention Center’s “old jail” that was first built in 1985.

The Montgomery County Commission approved a $22 million renovation to renovate the kitchen, laundry room and cell blocks. They will also make upgrades, such as installing tankless hot water heaters, new locking mechanisms and a new camera system.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said the purpose is to create a state-of-the-art facility that will benefit employees and inmates.

“These people are innocent until proven guilty in court or they’re sent off to prison,” Cunningham said. “And this is our responsibility to make sure that we house them, we take care of them, and that’s what we take pride in doing.”

The sheriff mentioned the renovations and repairs will save the county money in the long run, saying the jail’s water bill runs between $30,000-$40,000 due to leaks.

Inmates have been relocated to other cells while the project takes place.

Renovations are expected to be completed within the next eight to 12 months.

Food will be cooked off-site and delivered to the jail while the kitchen undergoes upgrades. Laundry will be cleaned off-site at a nearby correctional facility.

