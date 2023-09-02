Advertise
Retired Marine killed, teen injured in Montgomery County crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery County has left one man dead.
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery County has left one man dead.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery County has claimed the life of one man and left a teenage injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Everett K. Cole, 74, of Montgomery, was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in struck another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old, ALEA said. The crash happened around 5:53 p.m. on East Old Hayneville Road, about 12 miles south of Montgomery city limits.

Officials said Cole was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was also not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Cole’s family said he served his nation as a proud Marine and was a double-amputee. He was very active in his home church congregations over the years, as well as U.S. Marine Corps/Military Order of the Purple Heart groups.

Cole is survived by his wife of 53 years, three daughters, 10 grandchildren, and a host other loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Agape of Central Alabama or Heather’s House.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

