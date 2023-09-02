Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing. (SAVANNAH ROPICH, @JENNAAIZZO, TIKTOK, CNN, Savannah Ropich, @jennaaizzo / TikTok)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities near Cuba are limiting the search for a missing man who went overboard days ago.

Officials are searching the Caribbean for 19-year-old Sigmund Ropich, who went overboard from the “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship on Tuesday.

A fellow Royal Caribbean passenger captured video of cruise ship personnel looking for Ropich in the water.

They looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman.

From there, the Cuban Border Guard picked up the search effort.

The agency now says it is limiting the search to coastal areas and land.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in...
1 arrested in large dog fighting operation in Autauga County
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case
Chrystal Kari Marie Frost is charged with multiple counts of teacher sex charges involving...
Former Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher accused of sex with students

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The singer of "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett, died Friday at the age of 76. (CNN, NBC, UMG,...
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
Man goes overboard cruise ship, search underway
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles