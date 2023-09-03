ASU tops Southern University in Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets started off their season by taking down Southern University 14-10 off a big second half defensive effort.

Southern started the game with a long 77-yard drive that was capped off with a 16-yard pass from Harold Blood to Kendric Rhymes. However, the Hornets answered right back with a long drive featuring a 43-yard touchdown pass from Dematrius Davis to Kisean Johnson to tie things back up.

The remainder of the first half became a defensive battle. Southern was able to add a few more points to the scoreboard when kicker Joshua Griffin sent a 40-yard field goal through the uprights.

The Hornets trailed 10-7 heading into halftime.

The two offenses continued to struggle to get anything going early in the second half. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that someone found the endzone again. Davis connected with Johnson once again for a passing touchdown, and the Hornets got their first lead of the game.

On the ensuing drive, the Hornets defense came up big and intercepted Harold Blood, setting the Hornets up on the Southern 30-yard line. Unfortunately, the Hornets offense fell short, and the drive ended with a missed Jayden John 47-yard field goal.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Hornet offense was held to a three and out and was forced to punt with 58 seconds remaining. However, the Hornet defense was up to the challenge and came up with their second interception of the day, ultimately ending the game.

ASU was able to escape the Labor Day Classic with a victory. Wide receiver Kisean Johnson had a big day bringing in 9 receptions, two touchdowns, and 107 yards receiving. It was the defense, though, that stood out the most in the game, forcing three turnovers, including that game-clinching interception in the final seconds.

