Hunt for Montgomery County murder suspect ends with overnight capture

Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery...
Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a murder suspect wanted for a Wednesday morning homicide in Montgomery County has come to an end with his capture early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office information officer Capt. Randy Pollard, Brandon Earl Kelley was taken into custody without incident in the city limits of Montgomery. An exact location was not immediately available.

Pollard said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Kelley’s capture, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and its Air One unit, as well as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The sheriff’s office had been hunting for Kelley since a homicide in the 5000 block of Washington Ferry Road, which happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. No details in the homicide, including the victim’s name or a motive, were immediately available.

In addition to the murder charge, Kelley is facing multiple robbery charges, a burglary charge and three breaking and entering charges.

