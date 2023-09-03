Huntingdon falls short in season opener against Berry College

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks season did not start the way they wanted it to against Berry College. The Hawks fell 67-34 on Saturday in the team’s season opener.

Berry started the game with 40 40-yard run from Josh Rogers. Rogers wasn’t done just yet, and on the very next play, he exploded through the Hawks defense for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to give Berry an early 7-0 lead.

Huntingdon answered back immediately on the kickoff when RJ White took it 96 yards to the house and tied things up at 7. They would go on to add a field goal later in the first quarter, giving the Hawks their first lead of the game.

Berry wasn’t done yet, and Josh Rogers exploded for another big run. This time, he ran 61 yards to score and give Berry the lead right back.

Later on in the quarter, the Hawks found the endzone once again. This time, the defense came up big with an interception returned for a touchdown by Jacoby Jones, giving Huntingdon a three-point lead.

The team exchanged touchdowns throughout the remainder of the first half, but Berry carried the lead into the second half by a score of 36-20.

Berry jumped out to a huge 30-point lead in the third quarter. The special teams came up big, returning two punts for touchdowns, essentially putting the game out of reach. However, the Hawks had no plans to throw in the towel.

The Hawks put forth a great effort trying to get back into the game but Berry had an answer to everything that came their way.

At the end of the day, the Huntingdon defense could not find a way to stop the Berry run game and gave up 342 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. It’s not how the preseason number one team in the USA South Football rankings wanted to start things off but the season is still extremely young, and we can be sure this team will bounce back.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.