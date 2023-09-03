Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon falls short in season opener against Berry College

The Huntingdon Hawks
The Huntingdon Hawks(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks season did not start the way they wanted it to against Berry College. The Hawks fell 67-34 on Saturday in the team’s season opener.

Berry started the game with 40 40-yard run from Josh Rogers. Rogers wasn’t done just yet, and on the very next play, he exploded through the Hawks defense for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to give Berry an early 7-0 lead.

Huntingdon answered back immediately on the kickoff when RJ White took it 96 yards to the house and tied things up at 7. They would go on to add a field goal later in the first quarter, giving the Hawks their first lead of the game.

Berry wasn’t done yet, and Josh Rogers exploded for another big run. This time, he ran 61 yards to score and give Berry the lead right back.

Later on in the quarter, the Hawks found the endzone once again. This time, the defense came up big with an interception returned for a touchdown by Jacoby Jones, giving Huntingdon a three-point lead.

The team exchanged touchdowns throughout the remainder of the first half, but Berry carried the lead into the second half by a score of 36-20.

Berry jumped out to a huge 30-point lead in the third quarter. The special teams came up big, returning two punts for touchdowns, essentially putting the game out of reach. However, the Hawks had no plans to throw in the towel.

The Hawks put forth a great effort trying to get back into the game but Berry had an answer to everything that came their way.

At the end of the day, the Huntingdon defense could not find a way to stop the Berry run game and gave up 342 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. It’s not how the preseason number one team in the USA South Football rankings wanted to start things off but the season is still extremely young, and we can be sure this team will bounce back.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
One suspect has been arrested after the uncovering of a dog fighting operation in...
1 arrested in large dog fighting operation in Autauga County
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Brandon Earl Kelley us wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.
Man sought in Montgomery County murder case

Latest News

Excitement around the football season is ramping up. College football teams in Montgomery are...
ASU tops Southern University in Labor Day Classic
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford carries the ball in for a touchdown against Massachusetts...
Auburn rolls over UMass in Freeze’s debut
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at the 2022 SEC Media Days.
Starting QB named for Alabama season opener