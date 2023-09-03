Man fatally shot in Montgomery Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.

According to MPD, units responded to the 1500 block of South Holt Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say Stoney Lewis, 60, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about this homicide investigation have not been made available for release at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

