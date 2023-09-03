Advertise
Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma

Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.
Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.

According to Selma police, officers responded to the 600 block of 20 Foot Avenue around 5:00 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

While on the way to the scene, officers located the vehicle transporting the victim and escorted the vehicle to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers made contact with a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Selma police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No further details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.

