Birmingham Police investigating shooting outside UAB Hospital’s emergency room

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting outside of UAB Hospital’s emergency room Monday.

Witnesses tell WBRC one person was shot and killed and the shooting first started outside of a nightclub.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

