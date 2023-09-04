Birmingham Police investigating shooting outside UAB Hospital’s emergency room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting outside of UAB Hospital’s emergency room Monday.

Witnesses tell WBRC one person was shot and killed and the shooting first started outside of a nightclub.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

