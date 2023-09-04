Dadeville coach becomes school counselor

Advertise
Jordan McGuire started off the new school year as a school counselor at Dadeville Elementary...
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Jordan McGuire started off the new school year in a new office with a new title: school counselor. But McGuire’s not new to Dadeville Elementary School. She’s worked many jobs at the school in the past five years, including working as a physical education teacher and bus driver.

“All of our students know her, and she makes that a priority every day,” said Dadeville Elementary School Principal Diane Miller.

McGuire says she wants to help others, saying, ”It’s not easy. And it could be stressful at some times, but I have lots of people around me to help me out.”

“I just hope that I can live up to it and do a good job for the students and the community,” she said.

Her relationships go beyond the elementary school. She also worked at the high school as a basketball and softball coach. Many of the “bigger kids” know her as “coach Jay.”

She was working with those high school students in April when a mass shooting shattered the entire Dadeville community. Some of her athletes were at the birthday party when the shooting happened. McGuire had already started transitioning from coach to counselor then, and she said after April she knew it was more than just a career change. It was a calling.

“You always think that something like that won’t happen at home,” McGuire said. “We have elementary students who are the siblings of the ones that passed away, and it’s just hard to imagine how they’re getting up every day.”

McGuire also has two small kids. One of them is now a student at Dadeville Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

