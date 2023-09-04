Mostly dry, sunny Labor Day and first full week of September

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you have to work on this Labor Day or you has some time off to spend outside, our forecast today (and for much of the abbreviated workweek) looks quiet! Temperatures this morning are hanging out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Monday will be a lot like Sunday... expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs climbing into the seasonable low 90s.

Monday will feature the chance for a shower or storm in west and southwest Alabama, but a majority of the area will be dry.

Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s for the next several mornings; we can thank some slightly drier air in our atmosphere for allowing temperatures to cool off effectively.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

High pressure builds and full sunshine returns starting Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s once again... moving forward, temperatures will be the big story starting Wednesday and remain the big story through next weekend.

Afternoon highs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more clouds arriving late week. The muggy factor is not looking overly excessive this week, meaning the heat index values will not be a major issue!

Overnight lows through late week will fall into the 60s and 70s each night under partly to mostly clear skies.

As for rain chances, high pressure looks to keep the region dry Tuesday and Wednesday. There is some indication that rain and storm chances could return by Thursday and Friday. Something we will track closely and update the First Alert forecast as we move through the next 7 days.

