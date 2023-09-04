Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prefiled bill seeks to make Juneteenth permanent Alabama state holiday

Alabama has marked the day as a state holiday in each of the last three years, but only at the...
Alabama has marked the day as a state holiday in each of the last three years, but only at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.(WAFF)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Birmingham lawmaker has prefiled a bill for consideration in the next legislative session that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday in Alabama.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in June 2021. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved people of African descent were set free in Galveston, Texas. That came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after Congress passed the 13th Amendment.

Alabama has marked the day as a state holiday in each of the last three years, but only at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.

Gov. Kay Ivey's memorandum designating June 20, 2022, as a state holiday to mark Juneteenth....
Gov. Kay Ivey's memorandum designating June 20, 2022, as a state holiday to mark Juneteenth. The Alabama Legislature would need to act to make the day a permanent state holiday. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's press office)

“I’m appreciative of Governor Ivey for recognizing the importance of Juneteenth as a state holiday the past three years,” Givan said, “but there’s no guarantee that future governors will continue the precedent.”

The Alabama Legislature would have to pass legislation in order for Juneteenth to become a permanent state holiday.

It’s unclear what support the bill has for passage in the state’s legislature, but Givan notes the state has a has a history of either not recognizing national holidays or sharing them with Confederate holidays.

The next regular legislative session doesn’t start until Feb. 6, 2024.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery...
Hunt for Montgomery County murder suspect ends with overnight capture
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Sunday morning
Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.
Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma
A new law that went into effect this week enhances penalties for felonies committed to further...
Alabama’s gang prevention law now in effect

Latest News

A new law that went into effect this week enhances penalties for felonies committed to further...
Alabama’s gang prevention law now in effect
The Alabama law that reduces the state tax on groceries from 4% to 3% is in effect Friday.
Alabama grocery tax reduction now in effect
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement