Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified

PLANTERSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings have revealed the man charged in a dogfighting operation busted in rural Autauga County last week.

The criminal complaints show Clifford Eugene Sheppard, 44, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, 27 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and a separate count of dogfighting. he is also facing an altered firearms charge.

The documents allege Sheppard subjected the animals to “cruel mistreatment,” including placing heavy chains around their necks.

Authorities say the operation in Plantersville was discovered Friday morning following an ongoing investigation. Investigators say they found 35 dogs on the property, plus the remains of other dogs and animals.

Autauga County jail records show his bail at $483,000.

The shelter that took in the dogs is Two by Two Rescue.

