Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide

Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband, Quinta Dionne Maddox.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police responded to a vehicle crash late Sunday night and quickly discovered the driver had been shot. The victim was pulled from the vehicle in critical condition and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Now, the man’s wife has been arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation started shortly after 10 p.m. when officers responded to a crash in the 600 block of Pine Street. The victim, 35-year-old Quinta Dionne Maddox, was able to tell officers he’d been shot but couldn’t give any other information because of his condition, according to investigators.

Maddox was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators said they quickly found a crime scene at the man’s home, in the same block where they found his crashed truck. Law enforcement determined the victim and his wife, 41-year-old Tyiesha Renee Pollard, were involved in a domestic situation when Maddox was shot.

Pollard was charged with murder and transported to the Troy City Jail for processing before being transferred to the Pike County Jail.

Pollard is being held without bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

