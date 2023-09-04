Tuskegee triumphs over Fort Valley State in thrilling Boeing Red Tails Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers held on to win a thrilling Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Sunday night by a score of 37-31.

The Golden Tigers offense struggled on the first offensive position of the game, only being able to move the ball seven yards before the Wildcats defense forced them to punt the ball. The Wildcats offense, however, came out of the gates rolling. They moved the ball 62 yards in ten plays, capped off with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Kelvin Durham to get the scoring going.

The Tuskegee offense continued to struggle on their next possession, once again not being able to get a first down. The special teams came up big, though, on the punt coverage. Dejaun Bell ran the punt back for 16 yards before fumbling, and Johnny Gilbert recovered the ball giving the Golden Tigers the ball right back.

The Golden Tigers capitalized on the short field and drove the ball down 49 yards in four plays. Chase Sellers found a hole on the two-yard line and punched through to the endzone to tie things up in a very eventful first quarter.

Tuskegee took their first lead of the game on the first play of the second quarter when Zina Mulbah carried the ball up the middle for a touchdown from five yards out.

On their next offensive possession, they moved the ball well down the field but were stalled by the Wildcats defense on the 16-yard line. However, the Golden Tigers were still able to turn the drive into points off a Lorcan Ryans field goal to extend their lead to 10 points.

Fort Valley State had an answer on the very next drive. On 3rd and 7, Durham escaped heavy pressure in the pocket and found receiver Za’Tarious Anderson for a 27-yard gain. The Golden Tigers were also handed a questionable late hit on the quarterback penalty, putting the Wildcats on the Tuskegee 7-yard line. On the next play, Kentrelle Willaims waltzed into the endzone untouched to bring the Wildcats back within three of the Golden Tigers.

A short while later, the Golden Tigers struck again. Williams found a streaking Antonio Meeks in the endzone. Meeks showed incredible athleticism, leaping up to grab the ball out of the air in tight coverage to add another six points to the scoreboard.

Latrevien O'Neal celebrates a first down during the first half of the 2023 Red Tails Classic (WSFA 12 News)

At the half, Tuskegee led Fort Valley State by a score of 24-14.

The Wildcats started the second half with the ball, but the Tuskegee defense made short work of them, forcing a quick three and out, only allowing a single yard on the opening drive of the second half.

On the ensuing drive, the Golden Tiger offense found their rhythm and stormed down the field, looking to extend their lead even further. On 2nd and 5 from the 10-yard line Willams connected with Montgomery native Noah Hart in the endzone for a touchdown giving the Golden Tigers a 17-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Fort Valley State upped the tempo on the next drive and started to air the ball out. Durham connected with wide receiver Corintheus Edmonds on a huge 47-yard pass into tight coverage. Edmonds was able to come down with the ball, and for the first time in a while, the Wildcats were in scoring range. However, the Tuskegee defense held the Wildcats, forcing a 31-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Gibbs. Gibbs was successful in his attempt, and the Wildcats were back within two touchdowns of the Golden Tigers.

Tuskegee answered right back on the kickoff when Dejuan Mcghee found space and ran the kick back 92 yards for a touchdown. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt would hinder any chance of adding that one point, but the Golden Tigers now had a commanding 20-point lead late in the third quarter.

In an exciting turn of events, Fort Valley State answered the bell when Dejuan Bell took the following kickoff 94 yards to the endzone, cutting that Golden Tiger lead back down to 13.

Late in the third quarter, while the Wildcats offense was gaining momentum, Mikael King came up with a big interception on the Tuskegee 33-yard line, ensuring that the Golden Tigers went into the fourth quarter with a 37-24 lead.

Tuskegee was unable to turn that turnover into points and punted the ball back to the Wildcats. The Wildcats then went back to their passing attack. Durham connected with Edmonds for 51 yards, setting up a 2-yard Kentrelle Williams rushing touchdown on the following play. Suddenly the Golden Tigers saw their lead shrink down to just six points.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Tuskegee was moving downfield, looking to extend their lead again, Williams took off running upfield when he lost control of the ball as he was being hit. The ball was scooped up by Bryson Williams of Fort Valley State, and the Wildcats set their sights on taking the lead back for the first time since early in the first quarter.

On a big 3rd and 9 for the Wildcats, Durham went back to the air looking to thread the needle into double coverage. Christian Ramsey jumped into the play for the Golden Tigers and intercepted the ball, giving it back to Tuskegee with 2:38 remaining in the game.

The offense wasn’t able to move the ball at all and found themselves having to punt it back to Fort Valley State with 1:34 remaining on the clock. Fort Valley State would take over on offense with 84 seconds to go and zero time outs.

On the very first play of the drive, Durham threw a 76-yard bomb to Za’Tarious Anderson, putting the Wildcats in position to score from the Tuskegee four-yard line. In a last-ditch effort on 4th and goal, Durham went to the corner of the endzone looking for Anderson again. Anderson was unable to pull it in. However, the Golden Tigers were called for a facemask giving the Wildcats a fresh set of downs.

On first and goal, Durham looked to Alex Henton, but Henton was also unable to reel in the pass. With three seconds left on the clock, the Wildcats sent Williams up the middle, but he was stuffed by the Tuskegee defense, ultimately ending the game.

At the end of the night, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, after losing the past two season openers against the Wildcats, were able to get their first victory in the Boeing Red Tails Classic. On the stat sheet, the numbers favored the Wildcats for the most part, but the only stat that mattered was Tuskegee 37, Fort Valley State 31.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.