West Alabama mayors to remind folks of Highway 43 corridor importance

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the plan for the West Alabama corridor which would run from Tuscaloosa to Mobile. The mayors of the cities impacted have a news conference scheduled for Tuesday morning in Thomasville to go over the plan.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day remains passionate about the four-lane highway that will eventually connect Tuscaloosa to Mobile in the western part of Alabama.

“In west Alabama, we’ve been waiting for a long time for this highway to be completed,” said Mayor Day.

Too long, according to Mayor Day. Officials broke ground in November 2021. Phase one is well underway. State and local leaders say the goal is to have the entire 43 corridor built within 5 years.

“We know the impact it can have on our state and especially in the Black Belt of Alabama,” said Mayor Day.

Day, along with some of his contemporaries, will hold a news conference on Tuesday in Thomasville. It’ll be a two-fold presentation. First, to bring people up to speed on the actual construction and second, to knock down any perceived notion about the Highway 43 project.

“In some instances, it’s been tossed out there that it’s a competitor of the I-65 and other major projects in the state,” Mayor Day said.

In fact, former President Donald Trump promised quick action on widening I-65 from Huntsville to Mobile if he’s re-elected.

Before that, Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth bemoaned the fact that I-65 is constantly clogged with congestion in some parts.

Recently, Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to widen 65 from Alabaster to Calera.

The mayors in west Alabama say the primary motive is not to minimize the other projects across the state, but to simply send the message the West Alabama Corridor is critical, too.

“The need for this highway and its impact of this highway is significant,” said Mayor Day. Day is convinced once the 43 corridor is completed, the dividends will be enormous for his part of the state in terms of economic development. For now though, the focus is getting it built amid the political chatter.

State leaders say the 43 corridor will cost an estimated $760 million, all paid for through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

