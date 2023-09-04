Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at a Montgomery hospital after a double-shooting Monday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. where they found two people shot.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. Neither victim has been identified by name.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and investigators are working to determine if they have any involvement in the homicide probe.

A motive was not immediately known.

