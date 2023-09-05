Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AAA: Alabama gas prices expected to decrease after Labor Day

Whether along Interstate 85 or Interstate 65, prices at Montgomery gas stations stayed below...
Whether along Interstate 85 or Interstate 65, prices at Montgomery gas stations stayed below the national average of $3.81 on Labor Day.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether along Interstate 85 or Interstate 65, prices at Montgomery gas stations stayed below the national average of $3.81 on Labor Day.

The holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, meaning lower travel demand and lower gas prices.

“I think once we get past Labor Day, we’ll see even more decreases in our pump prices,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. “And I think by the end of the year, as is typical for us, we’ll see prices a good bit lower than they are now.”

AAA says prices tend to rise at the beginning of the summer, around Memorial Day, and go down closer to the fall.

While Alabama drivers can expect this trend to continue, the market can always change like it did last month. The state saw an “unusual” gas price increase around the back-to-school season. AAA attributes this to the weather.

“It was due primarily to the big heat wave that we saw all across the country,” Ingram said.

Prices have since started trickling back down, which should continue after Labor Day.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Earl Kelley is facing murder, robbery, burglary, and breaking and entering charges.
Montgomery County murder suspect captured
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Sunday morning

Latest News

Firefighter Combat Challenge kicks off in Hoover
U.S. National Firefighter Challenge starts Tuesday in Hoover
Jordan McGuire started off the new school year as a school counselor at Dadeville Elementary...
Dadeville coach becomes school counselor
Clifford Eugene Sheppard is charged in connection to a dogfighting operation in Autauga County.
Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing another lawsuit