AAA: Alabama gas prices expected to decrease after Labor Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether along Interstate 85 or Interstate 65, prices at Montgomery gas stations stayed below the national average of $3.81 on Labor Day.

The holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, meaning lower travel demand and lower gas prices.

“I think once we get past Labor Day, we’ll see even more decreases in our pump prices,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. “And I think by the end of the year, as is typical for us, we’ll see prices a good bit lower than they are now.”

AAA says prices tend to rise at the beginning of the summer, around Memorial Day, and go down closer to the fall.

While Alabama drivers can expect this trend to continue, the market can always change like it did last month. The state saw an “unusual” gas price increase around the back-to-school season. AAA attributes this to the weather.

“It was due primarily to the big heat wave that we saw all across the country,” Ingram said.

Prices have since started trickling back down, which should continue after Labor Day.

