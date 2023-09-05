ADPH concerned about new COVID-19 variant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Even first lady Jill Biden tested positive this week. Doctors are now concerned about a new variant.

“The concern is because it has mutations in the spike protein. It may make immunity that we’ve already established even through infection or vaccination,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 15,000 people in the nation have been hospitalized with COVID-19 between Aug. 13-19. That’s an 18% increase in recent weeks.

Deaths due to COVID are also on the rise, with an uptick of around 18%, according to the CDC.

A new vaccine is being rolled out this month, and Stubblefield is encouraging Alabamians to look into getting it.

“Especially for those that are high risk or older or have other chronic, underlying health conditions or immune problems, this could be very important at preventing hospitalization and death,” he said.

According to the CDC, over 152 million bivalent vaccines have currently been distributed.

Click here to locate where you can get a vaccine near you.

