Contract awarded to repair I-85 overpass near downtown Montgomery

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price tag is now known for repairing an overpass that was significantly damaged in a recent crash along Interstate 85 near downtown Montgomery.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation said it has awarded the project to make permanent repairs to the South Perry Street bridge over I-85 South after receiving two bids.

The winning bid was awarded to McInnis Construction, LLC, out of Summerdale, in Baldwin County. The project contract totals $841,294.63.

The four-vehicle crash happened on Aug. 29, causing an 18-wheeler hauling a load of wood to slam into the bridge’s support structure in a fiery crash. Miraculously, no major injuries were reported.

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.

McInnis was involved in the initial contract work that provided emergency repairs to the bridge, helping ALDOT reopen two lanes of the interstate within 24-hours.

The bridge will remain closed to all vehicles and pedestrians until permanent repairs are finished, which is expected to take about three weeks. Meanwhile, two lanes on I-85 South will remain open during repairs but motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

ALDOT is asking I-85 South commuters to be mindful of people and equipment in the area as repairs are made.

