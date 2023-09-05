Man sentenced for ‘violent’ 2020 Troy home invasion, sexual assault

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a “violent” Troy home invasion in late 2020 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to the Pike County district attorney’s office.

Tevin Darby appeared in court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to burglary, robbery, rape, and sodomy.

Darby’s charges were the result of an investigation into a violent home invasion in November 2020. Investigators determined Darby, armed with a gun, forced his way into a home before sexually assaulting the victim and stealing some of her property.

The gun and stolen property were recovered after officers chased and captured the suspect, Troy police said at the time of his 2020 arrest.

Darby pleaded guilty before Pike County Circuit Court Judge Shannon Clark and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.