Photo released of suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the deadly shooting of a juvenile the night of Friday, Aug. 25.

Investigators released a photo of two unknown suspects Monday, who are currently being sought for their involvement in the shooting.

MPD asks that anyone with information that can help identify or locate the pictured suspects contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, or toll free 1-833-251-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app.

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

According to MPD, units responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 in reference to a subject shot.

At the scene, police and fire medics located a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name and possible motive have not been released.

