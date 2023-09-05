Plenty of heat with minimal opportunities for rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be with us through at least early next week with high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s each afternoon. Most days will probably be in the mid-90s around 94 or 95 degrees.

Highs will be well in the 90s through early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Mostly dry and sunny weather will also be with us into next week. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday into Thursday night. Other than that the chance of rain or storms is very, very low.

Today will feature more sun than clouds with a high of 93 degrees. The humidity will be noticeable like it was yesterday so heat indices will get close to 100 degrees this afternoon. Wind speeds will be under 5 mph all day long.

Highs will reach the lower 90s with plenty of sun today. (WSFA 12 News)

A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday will be accompanied by highs in the mid-90s. The humidity again will be high enough to be felt and send heat indices up to 100 degrees or so.

A cold front will come through on Thursday, likely triggering at least isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. By no means will Thursday be wet everywhere, nor will it rain all day long. Coverage right now is looking like 30%-40%.

Rain and storms are possible in spots on Thursday as a cold front slides through. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front it should be dry with plenty of sunshine each day. The temperatures won’t come down much at all as highs continue to reach the lower and middle 90s. What will change behind the front is the humidity.

Humidity levels will come down quite a bit starting Friday. The result will be a much better feel to the air despite temperatures still being toasty in the 90s. Some upper 60s will return as overnight lows this weekend thanks to the drop in humidity!

There are 2 areas with a high chance of development over the next several days. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the tropics it is very busy as the peak of hurricane season quickly approaches. There are two areas way out in the Atlantic Ocean with a “high” chance of development over the next several days.

One of them in particular looks to become a very strong storm as it treks west-northwestward toward the Caribbean. Most guidance suggests this eventual hurricane will stay away from the U.S. It still bears watching over the next week.

If you’re keeping track at home the next names on the list are Lee and Margot. Over the next few days we will likely have both of those names out in the middle of the Atlantic.

