Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa set to hold job fair on Sept. 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you in the hunt for a new job? You’re in luck, as a job fair is being planned in downtown Montgomery where the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center is looking to add to its staff!

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. in Exhibit Hall B at the convention center. It’s located at 201 Tallapoosa Street, and free parking is being provided in the garage deck.

Those interested can apply for full and part-time positions including:

Housekeeping

Restaurants

Culinary

Banquets

Spa

Loss Prevention

Engineering

More!

Those who attend the job fair can be interviewed on the spot, so it’s necessary to apply online before coming to the job fair. Applications and position descriptions can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.