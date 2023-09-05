Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa set to hold job fair on Sept. 14

Are you in the hunt for a new job? You’re in luck, as a job fair is being planned in downtown...
Are you in the hunt for a new job? You’re in luck, as a job fair is being planned in downtown Montgomery((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you in the hunt for a new job? You’re in luck, as a job fair is being planned in downtown Montgomery where the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center is looking to add to its staff!

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. in Exhibit Hall B at the convention center. It’s located at 201 Tallapoosa Street, and free parking is being provided in the garage deck.

Those interested can apply for full and part-time positions including:

  • Housekeeping
  • Restaurants
  • Culinary
  • Banquets
  • Spa
  • Loss Prevention
  • Engineering
  • More!

Those who attend the job fair can be interviewed on the spot, so it’s necessary to apply online before coming to the job fair. Applications and position descriptions can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide
Clifford Eugene Sheppard is charged in connection to a dogfighting operation in Autauga County.
Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified
Brandon Earl Kelley is facing murder, robbery, burglary, and breaking and entering charges.
Montgomery County murder suspect captured

Latest News

WSFA 12 News will hold two 'Day of Action' events in September as part of our series on Alabama...
WSFA plans 2 ‘Day of Action’ events connected to poverty series
A Crenshaw County mystery is now solved. What started out as a Bigfoot scare 50 years ago now...
Brantley Bigfoot mystery leads to Sasquatch Burger and more
Fridays in the Kitchen: Blueberry Muffins
Fridays in the Kitchen: Blueberry Muffins
Fridays in the Kitchen: Breakfast Casserole
Fridays in the Kitchen: Breakfast Casserole