Several mayors show support for West Alabama Corridor Project

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -Several mayors from across the state gathered in Thomasville to show support for the West Alabama Corridor Project. Once finished it would make Highway 43 a four lane highway from Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

“The changes in the way that transportation could be exponential,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says Highway 43 between Thomasville and Mobile has been four lanes since the 80s,but for those north of Thomasville it can be challenging to attract new business.

“Rule of thumb for most industries that are looking at any community wants to be 20 minutes or less from a four-lane corridor so you’re going to lift up this entire region and give them a shot,” said Day.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the project would also be a huge win for the expanding port of mobile when it comes to moving cargo coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

“The way it’s going to leave the city is by rail or by truck so we’ve got to build the infrastructure to be able to handle that otherwise we’ll just continue and the bottlenecks we have will just get worse,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The $758 million project first broke ground in 2021 with the Linden bypass which makes up about 8 miles of the project.

“They’ve done several miles of construction and so they are a little bit outside of our town, but they are moving further over towards our industrial park,” said Linden Mayor Gwendolyn Rogers.

One of the concerns about the future of the project is Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s push to prioritize a project that would widen Interstate 65 from Huntsville to Mobile. Everyone agrees that project needs to be done but Highway 43 shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It needs to be both,” added Stimpson. “There’s funding mechanisms for both and you need to exploit those opportunities.”

“Grow an area of our state that probably disproportionately takes a large part of tax funding to support,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“Let’s grow the economy in West Alabama and the 43 project does that.”

Mayor Day says he’s scheduled to meet with Lt. Governor Ainsworth in Thomasville on Wednesday.

