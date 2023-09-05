Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

U.S. National Firefighter Challenge starts Tuesday in Hoover

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters from across the country are coming to Hoover to showcase their skills.

The U.S. National Firefighter Combat Challenge begins with the Alabama Fire Service Showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 5. This event is used to promote physical fitness and showcase fire fighters and the physical demands they face on a daily basis.

The showdown event is for state firefighters who didn’t qualify for the national championship.

Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley hopes this will inspire some of his firefighters to compete in the overall championship next year.

The combat challenge starts on Wednesday and includes a tower climb, hose pull and dragging a mannequin. During the event, firefighters wear all of their gear.

“We would encourage everyone to come out, we think it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to see what firefighters do,” Bentley said. “They will be able to meet firefighters from all over our country, I think it’s going to be a really good event and we just encourage people to participate.”

The city of Hoover is partnering with the 2025 World Police and Fire Games to bring the national challenge to Hoover.

Although this is a free event, city leaders are estimating a huge economic impact for the city.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Earl Kelley is facing murder, robbery, burglary, and breaking and entering charges.
Montgomery County murder suspect captured
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Sunday morning

Latest News

Whether along Interstate 85 or Interstate 65, prices at Montgomery gas stations stayed below...
AAA: Alabama gas prices expected to decrease after Labor Day
Jordan McGuire started off the new school year as a school counselor at Dadeville Elementary...
Dadeville coach becomes school counselor
Clifford Eugene Sheppard is charged in connection to a dogfighting operation in Autauga County.
Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing another lawsuit