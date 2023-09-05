Advertise
Wolves welcome Auburn High for playoff rematch

Dothan preps for tough home match
Dothan preps for tough home match
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Facing a team you’ve played in the playoffs is the closest thing to facing your rival. There is animosity, regret and frustration. Especially if you lost.

The Dothan High Wolves will soon go head to head with Auburn High School. The same team that kicked them out of the 2022 playoffs in the second round. While head coach Jed Kennedy isn’t concerned about the hype surrounding the game everyone else is.

He said, “Well I just want us to play hard. I tell our kids all the time I want people that watch the game and people we play against to say that’s the hardest working, hardest team, and most physical team they’ve played against all year.

I think if you do those two things you got yourself a chance to win a football game. It’s certainly something we pride ourselves on here at Dothan and we’ll see Friday night if we do that”.

Dothan and Auburn have played a total of four times with the Tigers winning each game. Right now, Auburn leads the Class 7A region 2 standings with Dothan behind in third place.

