2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect in a recent Montgomery homicide has been arrested.

Kenneth Huffman Jr., 24, of Montgomery, was charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Rickey Daniel. He was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Daniel’s body was found in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive the evening of Aug. 25.

Another suspect in this case was arrested last week. Jalyn Greene is also charged with capital murder. Her charges indicate the shooting happened during a robbery.

A suspect in an unrelated murder that happened on Aug. 25 was also arrested Tuesday. Saquavion Denard, 19, is charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old in that case.

