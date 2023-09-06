Advertise
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death

Huffman is the second suspect charged for the death of Rickey Daniel, 66, of Montgomery
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect in a recent Montgomery homicide has been arrested.

Kenneth Huffman Jr., 24, of Montgomery, was charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Rickey Daniel. He was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Daniel’s body was found in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive the evening of Aug. 25.

Another suspect in this case was arrested last week. Jalyn Greene is also charged with capital murder. Her charges indicate the shooting happened during a robbery.

A suspect in an unrelated murder that happened on Aug. 25 was also arrested Tuesday. Saquavion Denard, 19, is charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old in that case.

