Accident on I-65 South in Montgomery causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic accident on I-65 southbound is causing delays Wednesday morning.

According to ALGO, an overturned vehicle is blocking the right lanes and right shoulder on I-65 on the river bridge in Montgomery.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-65 SB @ MP 172 before Exit 172: Clay St in Montgomery. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/Me5B0cUe2Z — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) September 6, 2023

ALGO asks morning commuters to exercise caution when traveling through this area.

No further details are available at this time.

