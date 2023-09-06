Accident on I-65 South in Montgomery causing delays
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic accident on I-65 southbound is causing delays Wednesday morning.
According to ALGO, an overturned vehicle is blocking the right lanes and right shoulder on I-65 on the river bridge in Montgomery.
ALGO asks morning commuters to exercise caution when traveling through this area.
No further details are available at this time.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.