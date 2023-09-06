Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama association pushes back on Biden nursing home staffing level mandate

Big changes could be on the way for nursing homes around the country.
Big changes could be on the way for nursing homes around the country.(WBRC)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Big changes could be on the way for nursing homes around the country. The Biden administration has proposed new regulations to address nationwide worker shortages, but nursing home leaders in Alabama say they are concerned with the impact it could have on the state.

The proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, under the Biden administration, would require nursing homes to hire more workers. But not everyone believes that’s the best solution to create better resident care.

“This is a mandate that is unfunded, and it’s unrealistic in its timing, and in its implementation,” according to Brandon Farmer President and CEO of the The Alabama Nursing Home Association, or ANHA.

Farmer says the mandate could put unnecessary strain on facilities in Alabama as they work to bounce back from the pandemic and staffing shortages.

“The pool in the universe of applicants to draw from has shrunk since COVID, the pandemic, and then you’re competing with other health care providers along the continuum, hospitals, private physician offices,” Farmer explained. “So it’s very impactful.”

READ MORE
US to regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped

The federal government will, for the first time, dictate staffing levels at nursing homes, the Biden administration said Friday, responding to systemic problems bared by mass COVID-19 deaths.

FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...

The new rules call for at least one registered nurse on sight at all times, and staff would have to provide three hours of care per resident every day. With 229 nursing homes in Alabama, Farmer says it would cost each facility roughly $300,000 a year to implement, on top of current expenses.

“It certainly has the opportunity to create a financial situation and a regulatory situation that those owners have to make some decisions,” he explained, “and in doing such, that impacts someone’s access to care.”

ANHA believes a better solution would be to take on the issue from a case-by-case basis.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. It’s something where I believe that the state is taking the right steps to try to create the jobs and try to create the workforce to serve in health care,” he added. “We are certainly receptive and working with them.”

Farmer says ANHA has worked with the Alabama Legislature to take action and address the shortfall. They have taken a long-term approach by creating grant programs for community colleges to have standalone LPN schools, creating apprenticeship opportunities, and working with the Board of Nursing to increase in nursing pool.

The Biden administration’s proposal now enters a 60-day public comment period. Public comments can be submitted here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquavion Denard arrested in Montgomery teen’s Aug. 25 murder
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
In Autauga County, seven people died in last month’s tornado.
Overcoming Poverty: Weather dangers heightened for half-million Alabamians in manufactured homes
Pershon O`Neal Pettway
Inmate recaptured after escaping from work release in Talladega County
White House correspondent Jon Decker joins us to talk about the U.S. Secretary of State...
Sen. Mitch McConnell's future in Congress