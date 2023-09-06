Alabama association pushes back on Biden nursing home staffing level mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Big changes could be on the way for nursing homes around the country. The Biden administration has proposed new regulations to address nationwide worker shortages, but nursing home leaders in Alabama say they are concerned with the impact it could have on the state.

The proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, under the Biden administration, would require nursing homes to hire more workers. But not everyone believes that’s the best solution to create better resident care.

“This is a mandate that is unfunded, and it’s unrealistic in its timing, and in its implementation,” according to Brandon Farmer President and CEO of the The Alabama Nursing Home Association, or ANHA.

Farmer says the mandate could put unnecessary strain on facilities in Alabama as they work to bounce back from the pandemic and staffing shortages.

“The pool in the universe of applicants to draw from has shrunk since COVID, the pandemic, and then you’re competing with other health care providers along the continuum, hospitals, private physician offices,” Farmer explained. “So it’s very impactful.”

The new rules call for at least one registered nurse on sight at all times, and staff would have to provide three hours of care per resident every day. With 229 nursing homes in Alabama, Farmer says it would cost each facility roughly $300,000 a year to implement, on top of current expenses.

“It certainly has the opportunity to create a financial situation and a regulatory situation that those owners have to make some decisions,” he explained, “and in doing such, that impacts someone’s access to care.”

ANHA believes a better solution would be to take on the issue from a case-by-case basis.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. It’s something where I believe that the state is taking the right steps to try to create the jobs and try to create the workforce to serve in health care,” he added. “We are certainly receptive and working with them.”

Farmer says ANHA has worked with the Alabama Legislature to take action and address the shortfall. They have taken a long-term approach by creating grant programs for community colleges to have standalone LPN schools, creating apprenticeship opportunities, and working with the Board of Nursing to increase in nursing pool.

The Biden administration’s proposal now enters a 60-day public comment period. Public comments can be submitted here.

