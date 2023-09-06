ALEA chase ends with injuries after suspect crashes in Montgomery County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase on U.S. Highway 331 ended in a wreck Wednesday morning with two people injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The chase began at 9:24 a.m. after an ALEA Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup for speeding near mile marker 68. That’s near Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The driver ultimately sped away, prompting a pursuit of the vehicle.

The chase crossed into Montgomery County where the fleeing suspect crashed near mile marker 82. Both the driver and a passender were injured in the wreck and were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The extent of injuries was not released, nor was the name of either person.

It was not immediately clear why the driver fled the scene, but ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

