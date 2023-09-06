Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

Lori Vallow Daybell is fighting her murder conviction sentence.
Lori Vallow Daybell is fighting her murder conviction sentence.(POOL, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival says she will appeal her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal last week. She will ask the Idaho Supreme Court to consider several issues, including whether the judge in her case wrongly found her competent to stand trial. The judge had ordered Vallow Daybell to undergo mental health treatment. She spent roughly 10 months in a mental hospital before he declared her competent.

She’ll also argue that her right to a speedy trial was violated and that there were problems with jury selection, evidence and other procedural issues, the documents show.

The criminal case against Vallow Daybell, 50, was complex and included claims that she called her son and daughter zombies and believed she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.

A jury found Vallow Daybell guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. A judge gave her three life sentences.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with crimes in Arizona. She’s charged with conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, who was shot and killed in 2019, and of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband. Her niece’s ex survived a murder attempt later that year. Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea on the Arizona charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A police chase on U.S. Highway 331 ended in a wreck Wednesday morning with two people injured,...
Georgia man, woman injured in ALEA chase, crash in Montgomery County