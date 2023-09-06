Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years

Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years
Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years
By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Barbour County High School has won its first football game in ten years. The Jaguars went through several different coaches and graduating classes but finally ended their 82-game losing streak.

When people hear about Barbour County, they typically think of basketball. The school often has sell-out crowds for its historically good basketball program. The Athletic Director at Barbour County, Steven Fryer, says people in the community and past students were shocked at the win.

Part of the success is from a change in the coaching staff. Derrick Levett took the position as head coach, and this is his first season with Jagaurs. Out of a roster of only 22 players, Levett says he has guys who are seniors, and he wanted to get a win for them.

A new era is starting for Barbour County High School. The team has the momentum to carry them to the next game, and the school has a brand new athletic facility to look forward to using. The facility includes concessions, public restrooms, team locker rooms, and a state-of-the-art training and weight facility. The facility will be ready in the next couple of weeks.

The school is expecting massive support from the community for this upcoming Friday game against Lavern, and the team is hopefully getting ready to keep their winning streak alive.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A man accused of vandalizing Montgomery’s Dannelly Pines neighborhood is in custody.
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood

Latest News

Tony Harwell
Prattville man indicted in the death of a child
It's National Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness of mental and substance disorders
Morning Smile: Auburn H.S. marching band celebrates Demarcus Ware Day
COSA presents the Recovery Family Resource Fest.
National Recovery Month emphasizes hope, healing for substance use and mental health
September is National Recovery Month