Biscuits take series opener over Lookouts, 7-6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (71-56) fell behind early but were able to bounce back and claim a series-opening 7-6 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-58) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The first inning was not friendly to Logan Workman (4-4) and the Biscuits, with Chattanooga bringing in four runs during the top-frame. A pair of RBI-singles from Tyler Calihan and Rece Hinds put two runs on the board while Quincy McAfee brought in two more with a home run to left-center field.

Montgomery cut into the early deficit during the next frame when a throwing error by Lookouts pitcher Thomas Farr (1-5) allowed Tanner Murray to cross the plate and make the score 4-1.

Farr found himself in a bases-loaded situation with no outs two innings later and allowed Heriberto Hernandez to score after walking Junior Caminero. Murray grounded into a double play in the next at-bat, but Jalen Battles did come in to score as the Biscuits trailed 4-3.

Caminero officially passed Evan Longoria to claim the second-longest on-base streak in Biscuits history at 38 games. It is the longest streak by any player in the Southern League this season and stands eight games shy of tying Hak-Ju Lee’s team record of 46 games.

Montgomery took the lead in the fourth with a solo-home run for Kenny Piper and an RBI-groundout from Dru Baker. Piper joins Tristan Peters and Mason Auer as the only Biscuits to have a hitting streak of 10 games or longer, with Peters currently holding the season-long at 14 games.

Murray recorded a solo-homer in the fifth inning, but Piper was not to be outdone as the catcher sent another dinger out of the park in the eighth. It was the Biscuits’ sixth and seventh unanswered runs of the evening and put Keyshawn Askew in a good position to earn his second Double-A save this season.

Calihan and Hinds struck again, with the former recording another RBI-single and the latter bringing in a run on a groundout, but it would not be enough as the Butter and Blue secured the victory.

Workman earned the win and Askew recorded the save while Farr took the loss as the Biscuits have now won 18 of their last 22 games, including the previous five.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will gear up for round two on Wednesday, Sept. 6 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT.

The series includes a Fan Design T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, Sept. 7; Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

