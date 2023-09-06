Georgia man, woman injured in ALEA chase, crash in Montgomery County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect and a victim injured in a chase that ended Monday morning in Montgomery County.

ALEA identified the driver as Russell E. Boner, 47, of Columbus Ga. The passenger is Tammie M. Hartz-Mullin, 47, of Jackson, Ga.

Both are still being treated for injuries suffered when Boner’s vehicle crashed while being pursued by ALEA troopers.

The chase started on U.S. Highway 331 at 9:24 a.m. after an ALEA Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup for speeding near mile marker 68. That’s near Highland Home in Crenshaw County.

Boner ultimately sped away, prompting a pursuit of his vehicle.

The chase crossed into Montgomery County where the fleeing suspect crashed near mile marker 82. Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

Further investigation determined Boner had felony warrants out of Georgia.

After being released from the hospital, Boner will be arrested and transported to the Crenshaw County Jail concerning the active Georgia warrants, as well as charges of attempting to elude, resisting arrest, driving under the influence along with several other traffic violations, according to ALEA.

