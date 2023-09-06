Montgomery City Council debates flying Christian flag at City Hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether to fly the Christian flag at Montgomery City Hall was a central part of the debate at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The debate started when a group of people came before the council requesting a citywide American Christian Heritage Month. Most of the council approved.

“Everybody’s for the Christian flag. I mean you won’t find anybody against it,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.

#NOW Debate over declaring “American Christian Heritage Month” in Montgomery.



Other City Council members felt blindsided by the vote, stating it was a rushed decision.

“That’s just not right,” said Councilman Oronde Mitchell. “We agreed as a body, that we walked and agreed that this was going into committee.”

After the council had already approved of the Christian Heritage Month, a city attorney stepped in. He used the Confederate flag and Confederate Heritage Month as an example.

“How do we respond to them that ‘no, you cannot fly your banners?’” said senior staff attorney Rand Neeley.

However, the city did fly pride flags outside City Hall in June. Supporters of the Christian flag at Tuesday night’s meeting said precedent is on their side.

The council president said the decision to fly the LGBTQ flag was made in the mayor’s office. As far as the Christian flag, he said the council has agreed to reconsider their vote in two weeks. He also said he wants to clarify the city policy going forward.

“If you’re going to fly a flag, you’re going to have to be fair to everybody,” Jinright said.

WSFA 12 News asked Councilman Brantley Lyons for comment. He sponsored the resolution on American Christian Heritage Month. He declined an interview request.

