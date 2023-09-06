Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City Council debates flying Christian flag at City Hall

The Montgomery City Council debated the separation of church and state.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether to fly the Christian flag at Montgomery City Hall was a central part of the debate at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The debate started when a group of people came before the council requesting a citywide American Christian Heritage Month. Most of the council approved.

“Everybody’s for the Christian flag. I mean you won’t find anybody against it,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.

Other City Council members felt blindsided by the vote, stating it was a rushed decision.

“That’s just not right,” said Councilman Oronde Mitchell. “We agreed as a body, that we walked and agreed that this was going into committee.”

After the council had already approved of the Christian Heritage Month, a city attorney stepped in. He used the Confederate flag and Confederate Heritage Month as an example.

“How do we respond to them that ‘no, you cannot fly your banners?’” said senior staff attorney Rand Neeley.

However, the city did fly pride flags outside City Hall in June. Supporters of the Christian flag at Tuesday night’s meeting said precedent is on their side.

The council president said the decision to fly the LGBTQ flag was made in the mayor’s office. As far as the Christian flag, he said the council has agreed to reconsider their vote in two weeks. He also said he wants to clarify the city policy going forward.

“If you’re going to fly a flag, you’re going to have to be fair to everybody,” Jinright said.

WSFA 12 News asked Councilman Brantley Lyons for comment. He sponsored the resolution on American Christian Heritage Month. He declined an interview request.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide
Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Clifford Eugene Sheppard is charged in connection to a dogfighting operation in Autauga County.
Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified

Latest News

The contract would have attempted to address an ongoing controversy of public claims of...
Prattville City Council votes against library contract due to book controversy
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
A man accused of vandalizing Montgomery’s Dannelly Pines neighborhood is in custody.
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood