Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

According to MPD, Tuesday night at about 10:15 p.m., MPD responded to the 1900 block of Rosa L. Parks at the Montgomery Fire/Rescue station in reference to a subject shot. However, the shooting did not occur at this location.

MPD stated that they made contact with an adult male victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is still undetermined where the shooting occurred, according to police.

No additional information has been released in connection to this investigation at this time.

