Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting

Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting on Eastern Boulevard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have identified the victim killed in a double-shooting Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. where they found two people shot.

A woman, since identified as Adrianna Conville, 20, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. A man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and investigators are working to determine if they have any involvement in the homicide probe.

A motive has yet to be determined. This is Montgomery’s 56th homicide of 2023.

Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

FILE - A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the...
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024
Monde Donaldson joins us this morning to share information about the next upcoming 'Community...
WSFA & BBB to host 'Community Shred Day' on Sept. 22
A federal court has just overturned Alabama's revised congressional map and joining us to shed...
Federal judges block Alabama's revised congressional map
It is a busy time for the Montgomery Performing Arts Center so Allen Sanders, GM of the MPAC,...
Previewing upcoming shows at the MPAC