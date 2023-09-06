Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have identified the victim killed in a double-shooting Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. where they found two people shot.

A woman, since identified as Adrianna Conville, 20, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. A man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and investigators are working to determine if they have any involvement in the homicide probe.

A motive has yet to be determined. This is Montgomery’s 56th homicide of 2023.

Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831

