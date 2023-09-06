National Recovery Month emphasizes hope, healing for substance use and mental health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -It’s National Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate those who recover.

Tens of thousands of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and facilities nationwide celebrate Recovery Month in September. The whole purpose of this month is to educate people about the treatment and services available that can help those with mental or substance use disorders live a healthy and rewarding life.

This year’s theme, “Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” emphasizes that recovery is possible for everyone, treatment can save a life, and treatment and recovery make it possible for individuals, families, and communities to heal and thrive.

The Council on Substance Abuse is holding several events throughout the month in the River Region to celebrate recovery and connect resources to those who need it. Learn more at https://cosancadd.org/https://cosancadd.org/

